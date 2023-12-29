Kentucky, December 29: A 16-year-old girl was rescued from the house of a 34-year-old man who allegedly raped and assaulted her after she disappeared from her home in North Carolina. The accused identified as Zackary Jones had kept the victim locked behind a hidden trap door in his Kentucky house when police responded to a report of domestic violence. After long hours of searches the police rescued the teen who appeared "high on drugs". Zones who has been arrested is facing accusations of rape along with several other serious charges.

According to WTVQ, Lincoln County deputies initially visited the house following a report from Jones' mother concerning a dispute involving her adult son and his partner. Jones answered the door of his house and told the authorities that the girl was not there. However, the police apprehended him when they spotted drugs out in open in his house. US Shocker: Ohio Father Dies After Three Youths Thrash Him Brutally While 'Laughing and Enjoying Themselves', Arrested

After taking Jones into custody, the deputies came back and started searching the whole house for the girlfriend. During the search operation, the teen was found behind a hidden trap door covered by a rug in Jones’ bedroom. The officers said the girl appeared to be "very high" when she was rescued. Subsequently, the law enforcement found out that she was the missing girl from North Carolina. US Shocker: Black Woman Calls 911 to Report Domestic Violence in Los Angeles, Shot Dead by Cop.

The victim told police that when Jones first contacted her, he claimed that he was 19, but only after reaching his house she came to know about his real age. Narrating her harrowing experience, the teen accused Jones' of sexually assaulting her and keeping her high on drugs. He reportedly threatened to kill her with his gun on multiple occasions and he made her promise to tell anyone who asked that she was 18.

