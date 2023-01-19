New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena to suspend the ongoing sealing drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Sadar Bazar till the formation of the new administration in the MCD.

"25 shops of 17 buildings in Sadar Bazar, were sealed days back. This has left other shopkeepers at threat as well. Many businessmen are getting threats of sealing. At present, there is no administration in MCD and the power rests with the Delhi L-G only. We request that there should be no sealing till the formation of the new administration," the letter addressed to the L-G said seeking direction to the authorities by Saxena regarding the issue.

In the letter to L-G, CTI President Brijesh Goel said that further asked for the de-sealing of the shops which were sealed earlier by the MCD.

"New government will be formed on January 24. We want a discussion should be held on the issue," it added.

The body also cited a clause regarding the definition of 'commercial area'.

"There is one clause in Master Plan 2021, as per which any area where more than 70 per cent commercial activity takes place, is labelled as a 'commercial area'. Because of this, several shops were sealed in Delhi, but in Sadar Bazar. The working DC also sent a report to DDA stating that 95 pc area in Sadar Bazar is related to business, and should be treated as a commercial market," the letter stated.

The CTI, in its previous letter to the L-G, had raised questions on the role of the officers accusing them of not taking action for 10 months.

"The sealing order was issued on April 11, 2022. But the action was taken 10 months later. What were the officers doingtill now? The role of the concerned officers is also under suspicion which must be investigated," the letter stated.

"The shops that have been sealed have already got Trade Licenses. They have been registered under the 'business' category. Many registrations are even older than 1947. We request to notify the whole Sadar Bazar as commercial," the letter further stated. (ANI)

