New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that Monday, October 27, will be a public holiday on account of the Chhath festival, CMO said in a statement.

After Diwali, the Delhi government aims to celebrate Chhath Puja with "grandeur" and "divinity," as more than 1,000 ghats have been set up for the four-day festival, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Sharing an X post, Sirsa said, "This year, Chhath Puja in Delhi will be celebrated with the same grandeur and divinity as Diwali. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta ji, the entire Delhi is prepared to celebrate this great festival with faith, devotion, and splendour. More than 1000 ghats have been set up in Delhi, where a beautiful confluence of devotion and convenience will be witnessed, and grand cultural programs will also be organised."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has permitted the reopening of the Chhath Puja Ghat located under the pontoon bridge near the Yamuna Bank Metro Station. The permission was granted after the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva spoke with officials at the request of many residents of East Delhi belonging to the Purvanchal community to reopen the Ghat, according to a press release by the BJP.

The representative of the Purvanchal community met the Delhi BJP President on Friday, and they informed him that in 2020, the Arvind Kejriwal government had closed the Chhath Puja Ghat.

The members of Bihar Jagran Manch requested Virendra Sachdeva to help reopen this Chhath Ghat.

The Delhi BJP President immediately spoke with local officials and obtained permission to reconstruct the ghat, said the release.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began today with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

