Did Taliban Govt Detain Several Indians in Afghanistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video

Mumbai, October 25: A video is going viral on social media that claims the Taliban Government in Afghanistan has detained several Indians. However, the Government of India has refuted the claims made in the viral video.

A user named Anuska Tiwari (@Annutiwarii) shared the video, which purportedly claimed that the Taliban Government in Afghanistan has detained several Indian nationals. "Breaking. Reports are coming that, the #Taliban govt in Afghanistan has detained several Indians and treated them very harshly most of them are #Muslims, while a few are #Hindus. For us, India comes first and Afghans should not forget that we've already given Afghanistan 10 billion dollars in #Aid. They should know their limits and not step out of line," they wrote on X. Pakistan ISI Agent Found Dead at Sheraton Hotel in Bangladesh’s Dhaka After Mysterious Death of ‘US Officer’? Unverified Claims Go Viral.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Video Claiming Indians Detained by Taliban

A social media post claims that the Taliban Government in Afghanistan has detained several Indians. #PIBFactCheck ❌ The claim made by this handle is #fake 💠 The video used is OLD and is from 2021. Link: https://t.co/KfeDNLh6ng ✅ Beware of fake propaganda being spread… pic.twitter.com/ay4VxdX9xo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 24, 2025

Did Taliban Govt Really Detain Several Indians in Afghanistan?

Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has clarified that the claims made in the viral video are fake and the clip used is old. "A social media post claims that the Taliban Government in Afghanistan has detained several Indians #PIBFactCheck. The claim made by this handle is #fake. The video used is OLD and is from 2021," the PIB Fact Check wrote. Did Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Say That Saffronisation of Indian Armed Forces Would Damage Morale of the Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

The PIB Fact Check urged people to beware of fake propaganda being spread by such handles on social media and report such content via phone at +91 8799711259 or email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : Taliban government in Afghanistan detained several Indians. Conclusion : The claim is fake as the video used in the post is old and is from 2021. Full of Trash Clean

