New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Congress on Tuesday appointed observers to all the 14 districts in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

These observers will work at the ground level to strengthen the party in coordination with the party leadership at the district level, an official statement said.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely announced the names of the observers, it said.

Lovely said that a joint meeting of the district Congress committees and observers will be held this week.

Also Read | ‘I'd Rather Die Than Ask for Something for Myself’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Farewell Message on Last Day As Madhya Pradesh CM.

These observers will make the recommendations for the appointment of active workers as presidents to all the 280 Blocks and other posts of office-bearers, he said.

The observers will hold meetings with senior leaders, and various categories of workers before finalising the names of the block presidents and office-bearers unanimously, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)