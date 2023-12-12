Mumbai, December 12: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce the RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 results soon. Once declared, the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Result 2023 will be available on the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in. This year, the RBI Assistant Prelims examination was held on November 18 and 19.

According to reports, the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to post any answer key for the RBI Assistant Preliminary exam before announcing the examination results. Last year, the RBI Assistant Prelims examination was conducted on March 26 and 27, while the results were announced in April. CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Released: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Time Table of Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Schedule Here.

How to Check RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023:

Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the vacancies tab

Next, go to the results option.

Now, open the result link of the Assistant Prelims exam 2023.

Enter using your details and other credentials.

Your RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Results will be displayed on the screen

Check your results thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that the RBI recruitment drive is being held to fill 450 Assistant vacancies in the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI Assistant prelims exam 2023 was conducted for 100 marks, with the examination duration being 60 minutes. ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 54 Technician B Posts at isro.gov.in, Know How To Apply.

The exam comprised 100 English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability questions. While the first section had 30 questions for 30 marks, the other two sections had 35 questions each for 35 marks. According to the RBI, ¼th of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for wrong answers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).