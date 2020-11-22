New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police along with his associates has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a South-Delhi based builder, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the arrest was made by a team of Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

