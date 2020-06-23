New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday welcomed Madhu Vihar SHO Rajeev Kumar after he recovered from COVID-19 infection, officials said.

He was received at the police station by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Madhu Vihar, Vijay Kumar, along with other staff members, they said.

A red carpet was placed at the entrance of the police station and ‘dhols' were beaten to welcome Inspector Raveev as he reported for duty, the officials said.

The staff members then presented him flower bouquets and garlands, they said.

According to police, Kumar had tested COVID-19 positive on May 27, after getting exposed to the virus at a screening centre in west Vinod Nagar.

“I had fever and some throat problem on May 23. On May 25, I gave sample which came positive for the virus on May 27. I was in home quarantine and have joined my duty today,” Kumar told PTI.

Total 10 staff members -- one inspector, three assistant sub-inspectors, three head constables, two constables and one-woman constable -- of Madhu Vihar police station had tested for the virus.

Out of them, seven joined duty on Tuesday and three others -- one ASI and two head constables -- are yet to resume their duties, a senior police officer said.

So far, nine Delhi Police personnel have died due to COVID-19 and over 800 have been infected with the virus.

More than 200 personnel of Delhi Police have recovered from the infection till date.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier said the number of coronavirus-infected personnel is bound to increase as the overall figure of coronavirus cases in the national capital rises.

Shrivastava had said Delhi Police is taking good care of its personnel and it was important to ensure that the pandemic does not affect the force's morale.

