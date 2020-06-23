New Delhi, June 23: Much to the relief of passengers, the Indian Railways has said that it would give full refund to passengers who booked train tickets on on before April 14, 2020. In its order on June 22, the Railway Board said, "It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated."

These regular time-tabled trains doesn't include Shramik Special Trains or other special trains that the Railways had run to ferry passengers. During the lockdown the railways operated the special parcel and freight trains to ensure the supply of essential items. In May, the Rail Ministry had cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and had announced full refunds to passengers. Indian Railways Issues Guidelines for Trains Starting From June 1: Ticket Bookings, Cancellation & Refunds, Food and Linen in Trains, All You Need to Know.

Here's the tweet:

Indian Railways to give full refund for all tickets booked on or prior to 14th April 2020 for regular time-tabled trains: Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/qGKCwUnc4v — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

To ferry stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students and tourists, the Railways had introduced Shramik Special trains from May 1. These special trains helped the stranded people reach their native states. After this, the railways then launched 15 pairs of Special AC trains from May 12 and 200 time- tabled trains from June 1.

The Indian Railways had suspended the operation of all passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19. On Monday, reports informed that the Railways had been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as its traffic earnings are down by 58 per cent in the last three months till May.

