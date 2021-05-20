New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Saket Court of Delhi on Thursday refused to extend Police remand of businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi. The Court sent him to Judicial Custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Akasnsha Garg decided not to send Kalra to further Police remand and directed to send him to Judicial Custody

Earlier today, The Delhi Police had sought a five-day remand of Navneet Kalra to confront him with the transactions done through mobile phones, in which 23 banks are involved.

These things have to be confronted with the accused, police counsel had argued.

Additional Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police submitted that the investigating agency should be given enough time to complete the investigation. The Delhi Police on Thursday virtually produced Kalra after the end of 3-day custody.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appearing for accused Kalra strongly opposed the remand application and submitted that Kalra is fully cooperating in the investigation and was no longer required for police custody.

Earlier, the Court had remanded businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody and said custodial interrogation of the accused is required for recovery of electronic devices used for the purpose of the commission of alleged offenses, to recover the remaining oxygen concentrators, to identify the other victims exploited by him.

The court had also observed that Kalra's custodial interrogation is required for a detailed investigation regarding his involvement, financial transactions, co-accused associates involved in the present case, connections with Matrix and Classic Metals as well as the manner of procurement of oxygen concentrators.

On May 7, the Delhi Police had busted an oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 such concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the city's Khan Market area. The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 following the seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi. (ANI)

