New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Gujarat BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar, who passed away on March 6 at the age of 72.

In an X post, PM Modi noted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parmar was dedicated to social welfare activities.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, March 07, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of Govindbhai Parmar, a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He was always dedicated and committed to social welfare activities. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!" the Prime Minister wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2030110700123885616

Also Read | US-Israel vs Iran War: Crude Oil Prices Cross USD 90 per Barrel on Indications West Asia Conflict May Get Prolonged.

Parmar was an MLA from Umreth in Gujarat and was popular among the public for his welfare approach.

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over his demise, calling the news "heartbreaking." CM Patel remembered him for his "endeavour of public service."

Bhupendra Patel wrote on X, "The passing of Govindbhai Parmar, MLA of Umreth Constituency, is extremely heartbreaking. By remaining connected to the land, he had embodied the manly endeavour of public service. Through his service-oriented activities, he had attained remarkable popularity among the masses. May the supremely compassionate Supreme Being grant peace to his soul and bestow strength upon the bereaved family and supporters to endure this sorrow--such is my prayer. Om Shanti."

https://x.com/BJP4Gujarat/status/2029954991327432830

Gujarat BJP also expressed shock over the death of party leader and wrote on X, "The news of the tragic demise of Govindbhai Parmar, the popular MLA of Umreth Assembly Constituency, is extremely shocking. His passing has caused an irreplaceable loss to the organisation and society. May the supremely compassionate Supreme Being grant a place at His feet to his divine soul and bestow strength upon the bereaved family and workers to bear this sorrow--such is our prayer." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)