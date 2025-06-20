New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A Delhi court has quashed an order acquitting a man accused of cheating, forgery and falsification of accounts.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan was hearing the state's appeal against the February 2023 order of a magisterial court acquitting one Harish Chandra

Defence Colony Police Station booked Chandra under Sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 477A (falsification of accounts), among other provisions of IPC in 2016.

On June 3, the court observed no contradiction in the testimonies of witnesses and the case of the prosecution had been proved beyond reasonable doubts.

"The testimonies of the witnesses recorded in the present matter, the expert evidence placed on record and the documents relied upon by the prosecution substantiate that the accused while being the employee with Indica Tour and Travels and having the control of foreign currency exchange of the aforesaid company, acting in the fraudulent manner altered, falsified the books of accounts and cash memos of the complainant company," the order read.

Chandra was observed to have misused the company's "valuable security" and made false entries to defraud the company aside from causing wrongful loss.

"Judgment of the trial court acquitting the accused stands set aside. The present appeal filed by the state stands allowed, and the accused or respondent Harish Chandra stands convicted for the offence punishable under Sections 468, 471, 477A of the IPC," the court held.

