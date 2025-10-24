New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at a clothing factory in Khanpur Extension on Thursday night, with officials suspecting a short circuit caused it.

Officials said that around 4 to 5 fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and the blaze was later brought under control. No casualties were reported.

Fire officer Shravan Lal Meena said, "There was a clothing factory here where a fire broke out... 4 to 5 fire trucks were present at the scene... The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit... The fire has been completely extinguished... There are no casualties."

In another incident, a fire broke out in the slums of the Rani Garden area in Geeta Colony in the morning. According to officials, the fire started in a scrap warehouse, and eight fire trucks were deployed to the site.

Fire officer Yashwant Sinha said, "A call was received at 1.05 AM. Information was received of a fire breaking out in the slums of Rani Garden and Geeta Colony. Efforts are underway to control the fire. Eight fire trucks are present at the scene. There is no information about any casualties. There are 15-20 slums and the fire broke out in a scrap warehouse. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained."

Earlier, a fire erupted in a closed factory in Delhi's Deoli area on Wednesday morning, with officials suspecting that it may have been deliberately set on fire. They also said there was a possibility that a firecracker caused the blaze, as wooden pieces were lying around the site.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Station Officer Vinay Kumar said, "We received a call reporting a fire inside a warehouse in Deoli Village. When we arrived, we found a closed factory, approximately 2,000 square feet in area, and the wood and debris inside were on fire... It appears to have been a furniture factory. When we went inside, we saw wooden items lying around, including small pieces. This suggests this was a wood factory. We have a total of three fire tenders on hand for this fire call... We suspect someone deliberately set it, as there's no electrical supply inside. Another possibility is that a firecracker may have fallen, causing the fire... There's no loss of life or property..." (ANI).

