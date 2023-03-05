New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Customs officials on Sunday recovered four gold bars worth approx 2 crores from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday.

Officials said that on the basis of input received and further developed by Customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft utilized for international Flight was rummaged on completion of its subsequent domestic trips at Terminal 2 of IGI, New Delhi.

During rummaging of the flight, the customs officers recovered a grey pouch found affixed with adhesive tape below the sink installed in the washroom. The grey pouch contained four rectangular Gold Bars total weighing around 3969 gms.

The total Tariff value appraised of the 04 rectangular bars of gold comes to Rs 1,95,72,400, said an official statement.

The Gold recovered along with its packing material has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway, it added. (ANI)

