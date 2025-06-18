By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): In a significant push towards clean energy and water conservation, the Delhi government is set to transform the Najafgarh Drain into a 30 MW canal-top solar power corridor.

According to sources, the project will be implemented in phases, the first phase of which will generate 5 MW of solar power over a 6 km stretch from the Dhansa Border to Ghummanhera. The project is estimated to save nearly 270 million litres of water annually.

Solar panels will not only generate electricity but also reduce the rate of water evaporation. This initiative is a part of the Delhi government's broader plan to triple the city's solar power capacity by 2027.

The project will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Similar proposals are being considered for other drains such as the Barapullah and the Agra Canal.

The Najafgarh Drain is a major source of pollution in the Yamuna River, and efforts are underway to improve its condition. Desilting drains that fall into the river and projects for rejuvenation of the Yamuna are also underway in the national capital. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG VK Saxena, and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma are directly monitoring them.

As part of its clean river initiative, the Delhi government is also installing 32 real-time water monitoring stations. Ten will be located on the Yamuna River itself, while 22 others will be set up on major city drains to monitor and address pollution levels, said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet also approved solar power subsidies in the state. Rs 1,08,000 will now be provided for 3KW solar panel installations. Earlier, the Central Government gave a subsidy of Rs 78,000, to which the Delhi Government has now added ₹30,000. Also, for 1KW solar panels, a subsidy of Rs 10,000 will be provided.

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha is also being solar-powered by the government, where the foundation stone for a 500 KW Solar power plant had already been laid. This makes the Delhi Vidhan Sabha the first in the country to be solar-powered.

These initiatives higlights the Delhi government's commitment to sustainable urban development and its goal of making the capital a leader in renewable energy adoption. (ANI)

