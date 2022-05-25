New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A Delhi government panel on Wednesday visited Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar markets as part of its survey of 20 major markets for feasibility of beautification, officials said.

The panel is to shortlist five of these markets to redevelop as announced in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23.

The officials said that during its visit the panel came across issues such as lack of toilets, improper lighting, and dangling wires in the two markets.

An eight-member expert committee constituted by the Delhi government has been tasked with the selection of five retail markets that will be redeveloped as model markets to generate jobs.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel, said that the final five markets will be chosen on the basis of a report, to be submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia next week after the completion of the survey.

He said that the panel will visit Kamla Nagar and Kashmere Gate markets on Thursday.

The visits were decided in a committee meeting held on Monday to closely understand the current situation of these markets, he said.

"It has been decided that the officers of the selection committee will go to the markets and will meet local traders associations and shopkeepers to understand the ground reality and the type of improvement required in a particular market,” he said.

“The report will be prepared on the basis of dialogue with traders at each of these markets," he added.

The Delhi government has received suggestions, ideas, and applications from about 50 market associations regarding the redevelopment of retail markets they represent.

"Brainstorming on all suggestions is going on… Rs 100 crore will be spent on redevelopment of five retail markets," Goyal said.

Under the project, the government will beautify and strengthen the civic amenities at these markets to increase the footfall, and consequently, the trade.

The selecting committee has in it as members representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board, and two traders' associations.

