New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) To spread awareness about the recently implemented ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items, Delhi government will impart training to the members of various eco-clubs in the capital.

This training programme, to be conducted on July 19, is being conducted in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

There are around 2,000 eco-clubs in Delhi.

The members of the eco clubs will further help create awareness across the capital about the impact of SUP on the environment and its available alternatives, an official said.

On Sunday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there is a lot of confusion among the public and even some government agencies regarding the items covered under the ban.

He said people think a ban on SUP items means a ban on plastic carry bags and that is why there was an urgent need to create awareness among the public.

Plastic carry bags having thickness more than 75 microns are not covered under the ban. However, the thickness will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31.

The government will conduct a training session for its enforcement teams so that there is no confusion while implementing the ban, the minister had said earlier.

It will also issue a helpline number to register complaints if action is taken for using products that are not banned, he said.

The revenue department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have constituted 33 and 15 teams, respectively, to ensure enforcement of the ban.

The Delhi government has decided to be lenient towards the violators for the initial 10 days and has launched a massive campaign to create awareness against SUP commodities and promote their alternatives.

Punitive action will include a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or a jail term of up to five years or both under the Environment Protection Act.

However, the government will give top priority to creating awareness and providing SUP alternatives to people, the minister had said.

Delhi generates 1,060 tonnes of plastic waste per day. SUP is estimated to be 5.6 per cent (or 56 kg per metric tonnes) of the total solid waste in the capital.

A blanket ban prohibiting the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified SUP commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene has been issued across the country from July 1.

The identified SUP items include earbuds, plates, cups, forks, knives, straws, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns and and so on.

