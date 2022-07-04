Jaipur, July 4: Two employees of a five-star hotel in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping their 21-year-old colleague, police said.

The woman, in an FIR lodged on Sunday night, alleged that her co-workers -- Rahul and Abhishek Negi – physically assaulted and raped her on June 30, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mahila Police Station in Sawaimadhopur Chanchal Sharma said. Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped on Pretext of Marriage by Schoolmate in Ahmedabad, Case Registered

She said the accused are being interrogated.

“All of them work in different departments in a five-star hotel located on Ranthambore road,” the SHO said.