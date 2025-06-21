New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has announced the implementation of a uniform minimum age of six years for admission to class 1 and a restructuring of the foundational stage of school education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, starting from the 2026-27 academic session.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage will be reorganised to include three years of pre-primary education prior to Class 1.

The move aims to align Delhi's school system with the 5+3+3+4 structure recommended under the NEP.

The 5+3+3+4 structure introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 replaces the earlier 10+2 system and reorganizes school education into four developmental stages: five years of the foundational stage, three years of the preparatory stage, three years of the middle stage and four years of the secondary stage.

The circular stated that children will be admitted to nursery (also referred to as pre-school or 'Bal Vatika') at the age of three years, to lower KG (pre-school 2) at four years and to upper KG (pre-school 3) at five years.

The admission to class 1, according to the circular, will be allowed only upon completion of six years of age from the academic year 2026-27 onwards.

The nomenclature for pre-primary classes is flexible and may be revised as required, it said.

The Directorate of Education further stated that all government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under its purview are expected to comply with the revised age criteria and foundational structure as per the new directives.

In an effort to make the process participatory, the Directorate has invited suggestions and inputs from stakeholders, including parents, teachers, students, the school management, subject experts, professionals, scholars and members of the public, before July 10, the circular added.

