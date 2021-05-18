New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi government will take care of the medical expenses of a Covid-positive doctor battling for life in a private hospital in Gurgaon.

"Have spoken to the family of Dr Amit Gupta, who contracted the infection while he was on duty Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. The Delhi government will bear his medical expenses," the minister tweeted.

"Our corona warriors are our strength and the Delhi government stands with them in these tough times," he said.

Dr Gupta's sister Anna Gupta her brother worked in the Covid ward of the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital for over a year. He first experienced Covid symptoms on April 19 and tested positive two days later.

Since there was no bed available at the hospital, his colleagues treated him in the duty room and did their best, Anna said.

He was taken to Shri Agrasen International Hospital when his condition deteriorated and later to Medanta Hospital on May 11.

Dr. Gupta's family said he is on a ventilator.

Citing Dr Gupta's case, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had recently written to Jain, requesting him to provide cashless treatment facility for infected doctors admitted in hospitals.

