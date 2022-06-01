New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of plea against film 'Samrat Prithviraj" in which Prithviraj was allegedly depicted as Rajput instead of Gurjar. The film is set to be released on June 3.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta disposed of the plea after recording the submission by counsel for the maker of the film.

The High court disposed of the petition while recording the statement on behalf of Yash Raj Films (YRF) that the film is caste neutral and that there is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centred on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj.

A petition was moved by Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan against the Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra and Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. They are the producers and directors of the film.

The maker of the movie was represented before the court by Advocate Abhishek Malhotra, Naomi Chandra and Sanya Dua of Law Practice.

The petitioner sought to stay on the release of the film - 'Samrat Prithviraj' on the ground that it wrongly projects King Prithviraj as a Rajput, even as there is material available that indicates that he belonged to the Gurjar caste. (ANI)

