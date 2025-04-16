New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday said the Delhi government is committed to providing all possible support to the city's MCD-run hospitals.

Singh made the remark after inaugurating a dental health check-up and awareness camp at the MCD's Kasturba Hospital. The infrastructure at the dental OPD of the hospital in Daryaganj has also been upgraded, the minister said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: YouTuber Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Friend After He Objected to Their 'Intimacy', Dumps Body in Drain.

The camp will offer free dental check-ups, consultations, and promote awareness about oral hygiene, especially among children and adolescents.

Speaking at the event, Singh said the Delhi government is committed to providing all possible support to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) hospitals to enhance their services and infrastructure.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2025: Gold Soars INR 1,650 To Hit All-Time High of INR 98,100 per 10 Grams, Silver Jumps INR 1,900 Amid US-China Trade War.

"The government is working tirelessly to ensure maximum and comprehensive healthcare services for the people. We have already implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, and more such health initiatives are in the pipeline," he said.

Singh, who was born at Kasturba Hospital and also served there as a doctor, recalled his association with the institution and lauded the dedication of doctors serving in Delhi government and MCD-run hospitals.

Additional Commissioner (Health), MCD, Pankaj Aggarwal, said the civic body will explore adopting more centrally sponsored health schemes to broaden healthcare coverage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)