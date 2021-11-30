New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to ED on bail plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar arrested in connection with a money laundering case relating to an alleged bank loan fraud case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri asked ED to file a reply on the Thapar bail plea and listed the matter for further hearing on December 20.

Thapar is currently undergoing judicial custody. The earlier trial court had dismissed his bail plea.

ED had arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai.

An ECIR has been registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

