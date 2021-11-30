Chandigarh, November 30: Two cars collided near Pai village of Kaithal district in Haryana on Tuesday morning. The incident reportedly took place around 7 am in the morning. According to reports, six people lost their lives in the tragic road accident. Four other people sustained injuries in the incident. Those who sustained injuries in the accident were rushed to the hospital. They are reportedly being treated at the Kaithal civil hospital. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 3 Cousins of Bride Killed After Truck Hit Their Bike in Agra.

According to a report by the Tribune, two cars, I-10 and Swift Dezire, collided with each others on Tuesday morning on Rajound-Pundri road leading to the death of six people while injuring four others. The passengers of I-10 were returning to Pundri after attending a marriage. The passengers of Swift Dezire were on their way to a village in Kaithal district when the accident took place. West Bengal: 18 Killed, 6 Injured As Van Collides With Truck in Nadia.

Four occupants of I-10 car lost their lives in the road accident while two from Dezire were killed. Remaining people in both the cars suffered injuries and are being treated at Kaithal Civil Hospital. HT reported that the bodies of the six deceased passengers was send for post mortem.

