New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Delhi LG VK Saxena visited the Chandni Chowk in old Delhi and raised concerns over the lack of civic facilities in the area.

Officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC)- Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), MCD and Delhi Police were also with LG Saxena on Tuesday. He was accompanied by representatives of Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib, Gauri Shankar Mandir, Digambar Jain Mandir and other stakeholders.

"Decrepit basic civic services, lacking sanitation, deplorable upkeep due to neglect over years and absence of essential coordination between departments/agencies working in silos, have defeated the very purpose of pedestrianization of the main thoroughfare," LG Saxena posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The LG also directed the officials of PWD for deep cleaning and repairing of roads.

"This apathy has converted this proud heritage of the National Capital into a disorganized nightmare for traffic, visitors, traders and devotees. Directed PWD officials for deep cleaning and repair of roads, footpaths and bollards lying under layers of dirt and dust," LG said.

"The central verge was found to be in a pathetic condition with crumbling railings and damaged shrubs- directed for their immediate repair and maintenance and greening. MCD was instructed to ensure a uniform facade of shops and other commercial establishments," he added in his post on X.

Saxena further directed the police to address the issues of vagabonds and drug addicts.

"Police were directed to address the issues of vagabonds and drug addicts in the area.The NSCB Marg between Chandni Chowk and Lal Quila has a serious problem of traffic congestion, traffic police were directed to resolve this problem," he said.

"It was also directed to find ways for the utilisation of Sisganj parking to address the issues facing devotees and pilgrims and the parking problem in the area," Saxena added in his post. (ANI)

