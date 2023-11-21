Kanpur, November 21: Mitchell Marsh's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 happiness was short-lived as an activist from India's Uttar Pradesh filed a complaint against him over a viral photo. The image shows Mitchell Marsh resting his feet on the trophy after Australia’s victory over India in the final. The complainant alleged that this act offended the feelings of 1.4 billion Indians and tarnished the prestige of the trophy. 'Shameful' Fans React After Picture of Mitchell Marsh With His Feet On ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Goes Viral!

As per the local media reports, Pandit Keshav Dev, an RTI activist from Aligarh, has lodged an FIR against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh for disrespecting the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. The Aligarh Police’s cyber cell is verifying the viral photo's legitimacy. According to Keshav Dev, the Australian cricket team won the World Cup, and the team’s captain, Pat Cummins, was presented with a trophy by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Mitchell Marsh, a team member, was pictured with his feet on the trophy. "It was very painful to see this. Feelings have been hurt. This has insulted my country, India and its 140 crore countrymen. Therefore, it falls under the crime category," Dev said. 'Like Father, Like Son' World Cup Winners Mitchell Marsh and Dad Geoff Marsh’s Pics With ICC CWC Trophies Go Viral.

The reports said Dev has complained to the Delhi Gate police station against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh for his disrespectful behaviour. He has also urged the Prime Minister and the Sports Minister to ban Marsh from playing against India, alleging he has insulted India’s honour by putting his legs on the trophy. He demanded legal action against him. Dev was accompanied by Bhavesh Sharma, Omprakash Sharma, Shiv Kumar, Ram Kishan, and Ravi Saxena.

