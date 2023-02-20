New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old gangster, wanted in three murder cases, was arrested from Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Gautam alias Pehalwan, a resident of Vishnu Garden in Khyala here, they said.

He had been absconding since 2020 after killing a person in Nihar Vihar area, police said.

While he was absconding, the accused committed two more murders in 2021 and 2022, police said, adding that he is an active member of Sunny alias Sai gang.

The police found that Gautam was involved in several murder cases and had been absconding since 2020.

In June 2020, he along with gang leader Sunny and another associate Sonu had killed 'satta king' Bharpreet Singh by shooting him from point blank range in Chander Vihar area here. They had also robbed the 'satta' money before escaping, they said.

In June 2021, Gautam along with his associates had killed a property dealer Vinod Bhati in Khyala area, police said.

In December last year, Gautam and Sonu had killed a person named Ashok in Raghubir Nagar area. Sonu had fired at the deceased as he believed that he was involved in the murder of his cousin in April 2022, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, police got a tip-off and conducted a raid. Gautam was nabbed from the parking lot of the Civil Hospital in Gurugram while he was trying to escape on a bike, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

One single shot pistol with 14 live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from his possession, they added.

