New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Two days after Delhi Metro trains hit the track on Yellow Line, operations on Blue Line and Pink Lines will resume from Wednesday as part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services.

Services will be available on both of these lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

"As part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services, the Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line i.e, Line-3/4 from Dwarka Sector 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali (65.35 km/58 stations) and Pink Line i.e, Line-7 from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (57.58 km and 38 stations) from tomorrow i.e, September 9, 2020," read a release by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)."From tomorrow onwards, services will be available on both of these Lines from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since yesterday as per the given timings," it said.

Three more lines- Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line will also resume services the day from September 10 with the same schedule of 4 hours of passenger service each in the morning and evening under Stage-I plan of resumption of Metro services.

"Thereafter, rest of the remaining Lines (in addition to existing Lines of Stage-I) will also be re-opened under Stage -2 (Magenta Line i.e, Line-8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Grey Line i.e, Line-9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh and Stage-3 (Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21) of Graded resumption plan on 11th and 12th September 2020 respectively," the release said.

The entire Metro network will be made operational for passenger services throughout the day from September 12 as it was before March 22, 2020, with all social distancing norms/guidelines to be followed by the passengers during the travel due to ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

