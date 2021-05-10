New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Delhi Metro services will remain completely closed till 5 am on May 17, as the national capital enters into an extended period of lockdown with strict restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In an effort to check the rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week. Delhi Metro services have also been suspended from Monday, the Chief Minister informed.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 20 in view of the second COVID-19 wave.

On Sunday, after the Delhi Government extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also released the statement and said that Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended for passenger or essential services from Monday till 5 am of May 17.

"In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, on an extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended for passenger/essential services from 10 May till 5:00 AM of 17 May," DMRC said in a tweet on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Health bulletin released on Saturday, Delhi recorded 13,336 fresh COVID cases and 273 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Delhi's cumulative caseload has reached 13,23,567 including 86,232 active cases and 19,344 related deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)