New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday directed hospital administrators to conduct regular audits to prevent unlawful and corrupt practices in view of the alleged "cash-for-treatment" racket busted at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital.

The CBI has arrested a senior neurosurgeon, besides a south Delhi businessman and three middlemen, in connection with the alleged racket.

The agency is probing offences, including overbilling, money laundering and demand of bribe from poor people for treatment.

Bharadwaj held a meeting with senior officials of the Health Department to review measures adopted to prevent corrupt practices and interference of brokers in Delhi government hospitals, a statement said.

"While such complaints have not been made against Delhi government hospitals, the minister directed hospital administrators to conduct regular audits to prevent unlawful and corrupt practices in their hospital," it said.

He also directed the hospital management to take strict action if anyone is found asking patients to pay bribes for treatment.

Bharadwaj said all hospitals should ensure an adequate supply of medical implants and that patients do not have to wait long for the surgeries. He also insisted that patients should not get treatment based on preference, but on the severity of the disease. PTI GVS

