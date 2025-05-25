New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA states arrive for a high-profile meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ashoka Hotel in the national capital on Sunday.

Chief Ministers from across India from the 19 NDA-ruled states arrive at the venue, with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel all reaching the spot earlier today.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing of People, Islam Condemns Terrorism, Says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Bahrain (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CMs Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, Chhattisgarh Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida, Maharashtra Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Nagaland Deputy CMs TR Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton, Rajasthan Deputy CMs Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also arrive at the venue.

BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived at the venue for the meeting.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Districts As Heavy Rainfall Likely Across State; Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

As per sources, the meeting is being organised to brief the leaders about the Operation Sindoor and India's broader security strategy following the recent developments.

The meeting comes days after India's military carried out strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor'.

"A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor and understanding on cessation of hostilities. All the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers have been invited for the meeting. This will give a strong message in terms of national security," a source familiar with the matter told ANI.

The meeting is being seen as a coordinated attempt to reinforce the NDA government's stance on national security and send a unified message after India's counter-terror operation across the border.

The meeting comes a day after the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on the theme of 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)