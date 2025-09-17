New Delhi, September 17: One sanitation worker died and three others were hospitalised after being exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a sewer in Ashok Vihar here, the police said. According to the police, the toxic gas suddenly engulfed 40-year-old Arvind, a resident of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, who was declared dead upon arrival at DDU Hospital.

The police said that on September 16, around 12 o'clock, a PCR call was received regarding sewer cleaning near Harihar Apartments, Ashok Vihar Phase-II, where four persons had fallen inside the sewer. Delhi: 7-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Open Sewer in Rajokri Village, Comes out of His Own After 24-Hour Rescue Operation Fails To Locate Him.

One person, Arvind (40 yrs), who is a resident of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was declared brought dead at DDU Hospital. Three other workers -- Sonu, Narayana (both from Kasganj, U.P.) and Naresh (from Bihar) -- were admitted to the ICU in drowsy condition.

The police team inspected the spot, and the Manager of Brijgopal Construction Company was summoned for inquiry. Sewer cleaning work had been ongoing in the area for the past several days. Earlier, in Delhi, several slum areas were demolished for proper construction, and laying down sewer lines. Delhi Govt Initiates Process To Acquire 12 Acres in Tajpur Khurd for Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Proper sewer lines and drainage systems were to be installed to resolve the problems of waterlogging and unhygienic conditions. Continuous supply of clean drinking water, construction and improvement of roads, and adequate street lighting were said to be be prioritised.

CM Rekha Gupta also commented on the demolition drive conducted at Madrasi Camp and said that the High Court had issued multiple directives to remove the slum to enable cleaning of the Barapullah drain, which is critical to preventing flood disasters in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta stated, "I have clearly said that if the court has ordered something, neither the government nor the administration can do anything about it. The truth about the demolition of Madrasi Camp is that it was set up on the banks of the Barapullah drain. The court had ordered the removal of this slum four times so that machines could be deployed to clean the drain. Otherwise, 2023-like floods would be seen again in Delhi. No one can defy court orders. Residents of that camp have been allotted houses and shifted there."

