New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): In a joint combing operation by the Foreigners Cell of the North-West District Police, 18 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including five transgenders, were apprehended from the Ashok Vihar area of Delhi.

Police also recovered seven smartphones installed with the banned IMO app, which the accused were allegedly using to stay in touch with their families in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Claims Maharashtra Government Imposes Hindi As 3rd Language in Marathi and English Schools Due to Pressure From Centre and RSS.

During the operation, the team strategically cordoned off the target area and conducted a comprehensive verification drive.

Approximately 100 jhuggis and 150 lanes were thoroughly inspected as part of an intensive combing exercise.

Also Read | 'May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Forgive All Those Responsible for Terrible Mess': Naveen Patnaik Expresses Anguish Over Inordinate Delay in Jagannth Rath Yatra in Puri.

During the course of the operation, a suspicious individual was apprehended and subjected to detailed interrogation. Although he initially attempted to mislead the authorities, he eventually confessed to being a Bangladeshi national. Based on the information provided by him, other members of his family were also located and apprehended. In total, 13 individuals, including 10 adults and 3 children, were identified as Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the area without valid travel documents, visas, or permits.

Their presence constitutes a violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, as well as other applicable immigration laws.

During the operation, the team observed and identified five individuals engaged in begging at various locations who were presenting themselves as transgender women.

Upon closer verification, it was found that these individuals had altered their physical appearance to resemble women by using heavy makeup, traditional female attire such as sarees and salwar suits, artificial hair (wigs), bangles, bindis, breast enhancement techniques, and other feminine accessories. Some had also modified their voice and body language to closely mimic female mannerisms.

Preliminary interrogation raised doubts regarding their Indian nationality, leading to their apprehension for further inquiry. During detailed questioning, they revealed that they had adopted these disguises and had even undergone minor surgeries and hormonal treatments to alter their sex and appearance in an attempt to evade detection. The misuse of transgender identity by foreign nationals to circumvent legal scrutiny not only obstructs lawful enforcement procedures but also adversely impacts the perception and rights of the genuine transgender community.

All the individuals were taken into custody on the spot and shifted to the Foreigners' cell for detailed interrogation and documentation. During interrogation, 7 mobile phones with the banned IMO app installed were found with them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)