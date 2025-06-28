‘May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Forgive All Those Responsible for Terrible Mess’: Naveen Patnaik Expresses Anguish Over Inordinate Delay in Jagannth Rath Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar, June 28: Expressing deep anguish over the "terrible mess" in the conduct of Lord Jagannth's Rath Yatra in Puri this year, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Saturday prayed to the almighty to forgive those responsible for the development. Patnaik, who is also a former five-time chief minister of Odisha and president of BJD, said that it is impossible not to voice concern and anguish over how things unfolded during the most sacred event in the state.

Patnaik, who is recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai after surgery, in a post on X said: "We aren't here to point fingers or blame the administration for yesterday's inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosh (Lord Jagannath's) chariot. But it's impossible not to voice our deep concern and anguish over how things unfolded during the most sacred event in our state." Patnaik also mentioned that it is hard to forget how, last year, Lord Balabhadra's idol slipped during the 'Adapa Bije Pahandi' (procession on the way to Shree Gundicha temple), a moment that left countless devotees shaken.

"And now this year, we witnessed Nandighosh chariot (Lord Jagannath's chariot) still standing at the Singhadwar (Lion's Gate of the 12th-century shrine) till 7:45 pm, only to move a few metres before the day ended," Patnaik said in a long social media post. "That understandably has left lakhs of devotees who came from all over the world to witness this unique event completely disenchanted and disillusioned," the former chief minister said.

Patnaik said hundreds of devotees also got injured due to poor crowd management. "All we can do is pray: May Mahaprabhu Jagannath forgive all those responsible for the terrible mess that has overshadowed this divine festival this year. I hope it leads to deep introspection by all in government," he said. The chariots were scheduled to reach Gundicha temple, considered the aunt's place of the deities, by the evening of Friday. But they had to be stopped on Grand Road as Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja chariot got stuck while negotiating a turn, preventing the other two from advancing.

Explaining the delay, the Odisha Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday said, "Due to favourable weather conditions, the number of devotees was nearly one and a half times higher than usual. Those who came specifically to pull Lord Jagannath's chariot will have the opportunity to do so tomorrow." The minister announced that chariot pulling was suspended for the day at 8 pm. He said all the rituals were completed in accordance with the schedule. Devotees on Saturday resumed pulling the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, after the Rath Yatra in Puri was halted on June 27 night.