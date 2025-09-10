New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a cab driver for engaging in an obscene act. The cab driver was allegedly masturbating while driving in the presence of a female student passenger in the Maurice Nagar area of New Delhi.

The accused, identified as Lom Shankar, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the student who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Poonch Landslide: Over 25 Residential Structures Damaged As Land Drift Triggers Massive Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar; Minister Javed Ahmed Rana Inspects Affected Areas (Watch Video).

According to the police, the car has been seized as part of the investigation.

Delhi Police said, "A cab driver, Lom Shankar, was arrested by the Police for allegedly masturbating while driving the car, with a female student present as the passenger. The action was taken based on the complaint of the student. The cab has been seized. The incident occurred in the Maurice Nagar area".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely to Visit Assam on September 13-14; Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stones of Projects Worth INR 18,000 Crore.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera. The arrest was made by the staff of PS Kishangarh, South West District, a Delhi police statement read.

The accused was identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from his possession.

The incident reportedly took place at the Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, "On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh."During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated. With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement.

Police added, "The accused, Priyadarshi, is unmarried and employed as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted he had been making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)