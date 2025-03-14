New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Police said on Friday that they have busted an interstate illegal arms smuggling cartel in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and arrested its three key members. The cartel was operating from Nabha Jail in Punjab's Patiala.

Delhi Police said that the cartel was involved in supplying illegal arms in Delhi, NCR, from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The operation was led by Inspector Rahul Kumar and Inspector Vineet Kumar Tewatia under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kailash Singh Bisht.

Delhi Police have identified the three key accused as Aniket, Sourav and Anand Kumar. Five "effective illegal" pistols were also recovered from their possession.

"A dedicated team of Special Cell, Trans Yamuna Range, Delhi Police, led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Kumar Tewatia, under the close supervision of ACP Kailash Singh Bisht busted an interstate illegal arms smuggling cartel involved in supplying illegal arms in Delhi & NCR from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar operating from Nabha Jail, Patiala, Punjab," Delhi police said.

