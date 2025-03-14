Jalgaon, March 14: A truck stuck on the railway tracks led to a collision with the 12111 CSMD Amravati Express in Jalgaon on Friday. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SRDCM) and PRO of the Bhusaval BRM office Ajay Kumar confirmed that there were no casualties. SR DCM and PRO of Bhusaval BRM office, Kumar said, "A truck was unauthorisedly stuck on the track when 12111 CSMD Amravati Express was passing. The truck came under the engine's grip as the speed of the train could not be slowed down from such a distance."

He further told ANI, "We arranged buses for 700 passengers and took them to their destination. The rest of the passengers were taken to their destination after the train was restored. There were about 1,200 passengers on the train. There was no loss of life in the incident. It took about four hours of restoration work because the truck split into two parts and got stuck in the train." Jalgaon Train Accident: 8-10 Killed As Pushpak Express Passengers Jump From Train Amid Fire Rumour, Get Hit by Karnataka Express Train (Watch Videos).

According to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, the accident occurred around 4:30 am when a truck crossed the railway track at a closed location, colliding with the train. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the incident caused a disruption to rail traffic in the area. The truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division between the Bhusawal and Badnera sections. Jalgaon Train Accident: Fire Rumour by Tea-Seller Inside the Pushpak Express Led To Train Tragedy, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Train Collides with Truck in Jalgaon

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A truck collided with Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway station between Bhusawal and Badnera sections of the Bhusawal division. The incident occurred when the truck unauthorisedly crossed the track at a location which was closed. No… pic.twitter.com/tHJR6gd0CW — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: The Mumbai to Amravati Amba Express met with an accident near Bodwad railway station, between Bhusawal and Malkapur, after a truck stopped on the railway track. Further details about the incident are awaited pic.twitter.com/Z0ohoZMjBk — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2025

"This morning in the Bhusawal division at Bodwad Station, train no. 12111, which was running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amravati, had an incident. A truck had unauthorisedly crossed the track at a location which was closed. There has been no injury. But because of this incident, there has been disruption to the traffic and the traffic has now been restored and trains are being run. The incident happened around 4.30 am, and the traffic has now been restored," the spokesperson stated. Railway authorities acted swiftly to address the situation, and train services have since resumed normal operations.

