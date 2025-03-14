Jaipur, March 14: Two teenage boys allegedly raped and killed a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said on Friday. The victim's family filed a complaint against the accused living in their neighbourhood, police said. The incident occurred on Thursday when the girl was alone at home and the family had gone to attend a religious programme. When the family returned home, the girl was found unconscious, police added. They immediately rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Who Attempted Suicide Dies After Doors of Ambulance Get Jammed for Over 15 Minutes in Bhilwara, Probe Launched.

The girl was gang-raped and probably strangulated. The exact reason will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, Khoh SHO Mahendra Sharma said. The body was handed over to the family. Further investigation into the matter is underway, SHO said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.