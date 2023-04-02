New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A team from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a convicted narcotics trafficker and absconder, who was trying to escape to Bangladesh from India-Bangladesh Border near Dinhata, West Bengal.

Jafar Ali (45 years) who is a resident of Cooch Behar, West Bengal was convicted in an NDPS case of the PS Crime Branch.

Delhi Police on Sunday said, in the year 2010, a team from Crime Branch had apprehended the accused Jafar Ali and his associates with 142 kg of weed from Burari, Delhi. During the trial, the accused was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine by the Delhi High Court.

In the year 2020, the accused Jafar Ali was granted emergency parole, which was extended from time to time till February 27, 2021 and even after the expiry of his extended parole, he did not surrender and absconding since.

As per the given direction, the team reached Sahebganj Dinhata Coochbehar, West Bengal to arrest the accused. After knowing of the presence of the police party, the accused fled from his native place to cross the India-Bangladesh border.

The raiding team traced him and arrested him from Kusherhat, Dinhata, West Bengal, situated 500 meters away from the India-Bangladesh border, police said on Sunday.

Accused Jafar Ali is uneducated and he was working as a labourer in the year 2009. Not satisfied with his work and earnings, he planned to export weed from West Bengal to Delhi for profitable earnings. (ANI)

