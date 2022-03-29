New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday opposed the bail petition in Delhi High Court of wrestler Sushil Kumar, currently in judicial custody in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, saying that witnesses in the case are so terrified of the champion wrestler and his associates that one of them had moved court seeing protection.

23-year-old Dhankad, along with other wrestlers was allegedly abducted and beaten by Kumar and his accomplices inside Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital on the night of May 4, 2021. Dhankad succumbed to his injuries and Kumar was arrested on May 23, 2021, on charges of murder.

Delhi Police further, in its status report, said the accused is the kingpin of the present case and had conspired with other co-accused had arranged weapons and men, including dreaded criminals of Haryana and Delhi to abduct the victims from different areas, to commit the offence.

Police further added since the accused is a very influential and high profile person, there is every likelihood of his influencing/ threatening the witnesses. He is a globetrotter and may jump the bail if granted to him, the police said.

Accused Sushil Kumar fled from the spot along with his associates and caused the disappearance of the evidence, that is, clothes, mobile phones, the weapon of offence, DVR etc. to screen themselves. This is a very serious case in which 18 accused persons have already been arrested, so far. The investigation is still in progress to arrest the remaining accused persons, identified in this case, stated the status report of the Delhi Police.

The matter is listed for hearing on Monday before the bench of Talwant Singh, later renotified for April 24, for further hearing.

Earlier, Trial Court had denied bail to Sushil Kumar and said, "when renowned people commit such heinous offence, then its detrimental effects on the society are enormous.

"Considering all these facts and circumstances, no ground for grant of regular bail is made out. Hence, the present bail application is dismissed and is disposed of accordingly" the trial court had said.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 last year in the case and is currently in Judicial Custody. According to Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest and had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

In the bail plea, Sushil Kumar emphasized that the police left no stone unturned to present a "false and guilty image" of him and fed false information to the media to wrongfully establish a connection between him and renowned gangsters. (ANI)

