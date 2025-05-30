New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell started questioning the alleged Pakistani spy arrested from Deeg, Rajasthan. Interrogation revealed that the accused spy returned to India one week before the Pahalgam attack.

The interrogation so far has revealed that Kasim has received about 2 lakh Pakistani rupees in different instalments from Pakistan in exchange for spying.

During the interrogation, Kasim said that he had deleted all the data from the phone. He has said that when the spies started getting caught in India post the Pahalgam attack, he deleted the data from his phone. However, the police will get the phone forensically examined to verify his claims.

The police are waiting for the forensic report of his mobile phone to identify his contacts in Pakistan. The police are trying to trace Kasim's call detail record (CDR) to know his contacts in India.

According to police sources, Kasim's relatives live in Pakistan. Taking advantage of this, he went to Pakistan and came in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The interrogation revealed that the ISI told Kasim that his brother Anees works for them.

ISI asked Kasim to join them like his brother did, as he is a 'Maulvi' and people trust him. As per police sources, his brother is absconding.

As per the sources, the accused was given proper training in spying. He was training in making contact with the army and how not to get caught.

Post Operation Sindoor, police across states are nabbing Pakistani spies. On May 18, Haryana Police arrested several individuals alleged to perform espionage activities for Pakistan. Among the recent arrests, YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying against India, has made the headlines.

On May 26, Haryana's Hisar District Court sent Jyoti into judicial custody, and the first hearing of her case is scheduled on June 9. (ANI)

