India News | Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 46.4°C on Thursday

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A maximum temperature of 46.4°C was recorded in the national capital on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Last night at 11:12 pm, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5985 MW, the season's highest. It crossed the season's previous high of 5899 MW recorded on June 16, 2020," said BSES Delhi on Thursday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 50th Birthday: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Former Congress President.

According to IMD, the above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)