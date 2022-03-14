New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi on Monday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths, according to data released by the health department.

As per Delhi government data, the daily positivity rate is at 0.56 per cent and the active caseload is at 693. The cumulatiev positivity rate is at 5.05 per cent.

With 172 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 18,36,236. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Delhi has logged 18,63,070 positive cases.

The death toll is at 26,141 and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 24,152 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 22160 were RT-PCR tests and 1992 were rapid antigen tests. The total tests done so far is 3,69,28,647.

A total of 507 COVID-infected patients are in home isolation while 50 are COVID-positive patients admitted in hospitals.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, 2,758 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of the 2,758 beneficiaries, 424 took their first dose and 2,180 took their second dose. In the age group 15-17 years, 16,17,411 children have been vaccinated. Of these, 539 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,29,928 beneficiaries have taken precaution dose of which 154 were vaccinated with the dose in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

