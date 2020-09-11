New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Delhi reported 4,266 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking national capital's tally to over 2.09 lakh.

There are 26,907 active cases in the national capital while 1,78,154 cases have recovered or have been discharged.

"Delhi reports 4,266 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754recovered/discharged. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907," said the Government of Delhi.

Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)

