New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,44,978, while the death toll rose to 26,296, the department's latest bulletin showed.

The fresh cases came out of 13,452 Covid tests conducted on Monday, it said.

Delhi on Monday reported 378 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.06 per cent and two deaths.

On Sunday, the city recorded 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent and one fatality due to the disease.

It had on Saturday logged 491 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent and two fatalities.

Of the 9,488 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 118 were occupied as on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 2,040, up from 1,886 the previous day. As many as 1,355 patients are under home-isolation, the bulletin showed.

There are 206 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

