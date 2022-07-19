New Delhi, July 19: As a video of a woman giving birth outside Safdarjung Hospital's emergency ward went viral on Tuesday, the hospital in a statement said that the patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission paper.

Shocking : सफदरजंग अस्पताल परिसर के अंदर सड़क पर ही महिला बच्चे को जन्म देने के लिए मजबूर हुई। परिजनों का आरोप है कि कल रात आए थे लेकिन उन्हें अंदर नहीं लिया गया। इस मामले पर अस्पताल ने तुरंत जांच शुरू कर दी है। #Safdarjung pic.twitter.com/EGulvIJ9gS — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) July 19, 2022

In this viral video, a woman can be seen covered by cloth and some nurses are also present on the spot to assist her in delivery. Soon after the video went viral, the hospital issued a statement saying that the patient was offered admission. Delhi High Court Refuses to Permit Unmarried Woman to Terminate Pregnancy at 23 Weeks.

"In an unbooked case, a patient by the name of Smt. Poonam, w/o Harpal Singh, aged 21 years, Primigravida, was referred from Dadri on 18.07.2022. As Safdarjung Hospital has a no refusal policy, she was examined by the SR on duty at 5:45 pm on 18.07.2022 and her condition was found to be 33+6 weeks gestation with preeclampsia in early labour", said Safdarjung hospital in a statement. Punjab: Woman Gives Birth to a Baby on Government Bus Near Phagwara, Fellow Passenger Helps With Delivery.

The hospital said that the patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission paper. The next day the Senior Resident on morning GRR duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside. A team from GRR was dispatched immediately and the patient's delivery was taken care of, reads the statement issued by the hospital. The hospital confirmed that the patient is currently admitted in LR-II and the baby, weighing 1.4 kg is admitted in Nursery 9 in view of low birth weight. Both are in stable condition.

There are six doctors, including two Senior Residents (SR) posted in the Gynae receiving room round the clock, the hospital administration said. However, this case of negligence has prompted the Union Health Ministry to seek a report in this regard, said a source. Meanwhile, the Delhi Women Commission has also issued notice to Safdarjung hospital and sought detailed information latest by July 25.

