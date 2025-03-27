New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Mohd Saleem Khan, an accused in the Delhi riots case of 2020, has moved to Delhi High Court seeking two weeks of interim bail to arrange the exam fee for his younger daughter. His plea was dismissed by the trial court.

The Division bench headed by Justice Chadra Dhari Singh has listed the matter before the special bench where his regular bail plea is pending. The bench said that it shouldn't be dealt with as the other bench is seized of the main bail appeal. Judicial discipline demands the same bench to deal with it.

The interim bail plea is to be listed before the division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur tomorrow.

He has sought an interim bail for two weeks for arranging funds to ensure that his younger daughter is not debarred from pursuing her educational activities.

It is stated that the plea was dismissed without considering that the non-payment of the necessary fee shall lead to her being debarred from attending her 4th Semester exam and lead to discontinuation of her educational activities. It is also stated that he had been granted interim bail on four occassions.

However, his regular bail application was dismissed by the trial court on March 22, 2022. His appeal against the order is pending before the special bench of the Delhi High Court.

He is accused in the larger Conspiracy of Delhi Riots case of 2020. He was arrested by Delhi Police on June 25, 2020. He has been booked under sections of the anti-terror law UAPA.

In this case, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Asif Iqbal Tanha and others are accused. (ANI)

