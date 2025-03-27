Mumbai, March 27: In a significant move, the state government has initiated a large-scale verification drive under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, despite earlier stating that only cases with complaints would be reviewed. The scrutiny aims to eliminate ineligible beneficiaries and ease the state’s growing financial burden.

Anganwadi sevikas have been tasked with verifying beneficiaries’ Aadhar card details, bank accounts, income proofs, domicile status, and ownership of four-wheelers. They will also check whether any family member is a government employee or if Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries are already receiving financial aid under schemes like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. Those found ineligible will have their INR 1,500 monthly assistance discontinued. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Reviewing Eligibility Criteria, To Cut Benefits for 8.5 Lakh Women.

Last month, the state removed 5 lakh names from the Ladki Bahin scheme. This included 1.5 lakh beneficiaries who exceeded the age limit of 65 years and 2 lakh who were already receiving INR 1,500 per month under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. Additionally, 5,000 applications were received to remove beneficiaries who were either not domiciled in the state or whose income levels had changed. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Changes To Be Made in Scheme, Says Ajit Pawar; Know Who Will Be Declared Ineligible.

The government has also clarified that INR 1,000 received under the Namo Kisan Samman Yojana will be merged with Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits, allowing eligible recipients to receive INR 500 extra from the latter.

With the state’s debt projected to reach INR 9.32 lakh crore by 2025-26, sources indicate that this verification drive is aimed at significantly reducing the number of beneficiaries to manage financial strain. Thousands of women now await their fate as the review continues.

