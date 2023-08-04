New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that the Delhi services bill is not against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that authority of the services subject was with the Centre even during the previous governments.

While speaking to ANI, Ramdas Athawale said," The bill has been passed in Lok Sabha. I feel that within the guidelines of the Supreme Court, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given the statement. This bill is not against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Even during the previous governments of Congress and BJP, authority was with the Centre. So I feel whatever CM Kejriwal is saying is not right."

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government.

The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority.

The Bill was passed by voice vote.

As the Lok Sabha on Thursday gave its nod to the Bill that gives the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi control over Group A services, all eyes are on Rajya Sabha.

YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also supported the Bill which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha now where the NDA does not have the majority.

Union Minister Amit Shah said the Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) came together to oppose the Bill for the sake of their alliance and not for “democracy, the country or its people.

In his reply to the debate, Amit Shah said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any Bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the Bill concerning Delhi.

Earlier, moving the Bill for passage in the House, Amit Shah made a strong attack on the AAP government and said that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under Congress and BJP governments until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015. (ANI)

