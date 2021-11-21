New Delhi, November 21: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and appealed for the withdrawal of the Padma Shri Award conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut for "spreading communal hatred" and targeting a particular community.

The DSGMC, in the letter, said, "Kangana Ranaut has been brewing controversies one after another and she is once again trying to spread communal hatred against protesting farmers particularly Sikhs."

They also alleged that she is deliberately "provoking Sikhs" with references to the 1984 Sikh genocide. Kangana is her recent social media post lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'. While claiming that Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life. Indian Youth Congress Files Police Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut for ‘Seditious’ Remarks on Social Media.

While mentioning the aforementioned post, the DSGMC also shared an older incident where she called the mother of a farmer protesting on Singhu Border and said that the old lady was protesting for just Rs 100.

"Recently, she insulted the whole nation, the great freedom fighters (Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad etc.) by saying that India got freedom in alms," the letter further read. Yesterday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also lodged a police complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her of "hateful" remarks.

